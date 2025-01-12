Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United defender Emil Krafth is nearing a return from injury after two months on the sidelines.

Krafth suffered a broken collar bone back in November that has since ruled him out of the last 12 matches for Newcastle in all competitions. The 30-year-old has been back in training and is in contention for a return against Bromley in the FA Cup third round at St James’ Park on Sunday (3pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe is expected to rotate his squad significantly against the League Two side after making minimal changes during Newcastle’s seven-match winning run heading into the match. Fabian Schar and Bruno Guimaraes are back available from suspension after missing the 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final win at Arsenal on Tuesday evening.

And with Kieran Trippier also available at right-back, Krafth is likely to start on the bench if he is selected to be part of the matchday squad. Alexander Isak has already been ruled out of the match after suffering with his hamstring at Arsenal but is expected to be back available for the return to Premier League action against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Wednesday (7:30pm kick-off).

With Callum Wilson also ruled out with a longer-term hamstring issue, Will Osula could be handed only his second start since arriving at the club from Sheffield United in the summer.

Speaking earlier this week, Howe said on Krafth: “He’s getting closer. Krafthy has done a lot of work. The type of injury that he had meant that he could run quite early.

“He could do everything other than the sort of the physical contact so yeah, he's super fit but we just need the bone to heal before he can take that contact again.”