Newcastle United injury update as Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson push to return

Asked for an update, United’s head coach said: “Hopefully, they’re not going to be far away. Maybe not all three together, but we hope to get a coupe back soon.

Howe was also asked if his team, which created a number of chances and had a goal disallowed by VAR, would have won the Palace game had Guimaraes, Saint-Maximin and Wilson been fit.

“Hypothetical, but yeah, we’ve got a higher chance of winning the game, because they’re top-quality players,” said Howe. “You take those three players out of any team, the team will suffer.

"That’s why they’re so important to us. In a game like today, you’re at home and looking for that moment of magic and brilliance to win us the game. I thought the moments were there, it was just the finish that was missing. It just wasn’t going to go in.”

Reflecting on the Palace game, Howe said: “I thought the level of performance was very good today. We created chances in every phase, possession phases, counter-attacks, set-plays.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

“The lads were very committed to their performance today, physically very good off the back of a very difficult week, so just really disappointed with the final action.