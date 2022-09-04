Newcastle United injury update as Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson push to return
Eddie Howe’s issued an update on the key Newcastle United players he was without against Crystal Palace.
Bruno Guimaraes, Allan Saint-Maximin and Callum Wilson missed this afternoon’s goalless draw at St James’s Park with hamstring injuries. And Howe hopes to have two of them back for next Sunday’s game away to West Ham United.
Asked for an update, United’s head coach said: “Hopefully, they’re not going to be far away. Maybe not all three together, but we hope to get a coupe back soon.
Howe was also asked if his team, which created a number of chances and had a goal disallowed by VAR, would have won the Palace game had Guimaraes, Saint-Maximin and Wilson been fit.
“Hypothetical, but yeah, we’ve got a higher chance of winning the game, because they’re top-quality players,” said Howe. “You take those three players out of any team, the team will suffer.
"That’s why they’re so important to us. In a game like today, you’re at home and looking for that moment of magic and brilliance to win us the game. I thought the moments were there, it was just the finish that was missing. It just wasn’t going to go in.”
Reflecting on the Palace game, Howe said: “I thought the level of performance was very good today. We created chances in every phase, possession phases, counter-attacks, set-plays.
“The lads were very committed to their performance today, physically very good off the back of a very difficult week, so just really disappointed with the final action.
"The finish wasn't there today, it was the only thing missing.”