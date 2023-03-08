Newcastle United will be without Joelinton for the rest of the month after he picked up his tenth yellow card in their defeat to Manchester City at the weekend.

With the international break taking place at the end of March, it means the Brazilian won’t return to the line-up until the home clash with Manchester United - missing fixtures against Wolves and Nottingham Forest. Meanwhile, Fabian Schar is expected to made his comeback after missing the trip to the Etihad Stadium.

Here are the latest headlines from St. James’ Park...

Newcastle ‘target’ playmaker

Newcastle United are considering a summer move for RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai, according to CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs. The Magpies are said to be eager to bolster their midfield at the end of the season.

Szoboszlai joined Leipzig from RB Salzburg for €20 million two years ago and has become a key player for the German outfit, bagging an impressive six goals and eleven assists in all competitions this season. The midfielder’s impressive form has attracted interest from some top clubs, with Chelsea reportedly also sending scouts to watch him in recent weeks. The Blues’ technical director Chirstopher Vivell knows the Hungarian well from his time in the Bundesliga.

However, Newcastle are preparing to challenge Chelsea for his signature as they look to add to their midfield this summer. Szoboszlai is contracted at Leipzig until 2026 and the club will certainly demand a huge fee for them to part ways with the star, while Chelsea are one side the Magpies will want to avoid getting into a bidding war with. Despite that, Eddie Howe’s side may have the advantage if they can claim European football this season, with their Premier League rivals currently sat in 10th place.

Premier League stars make ‘annoying’ claim

Bruno Guimaraes has revealed that his international teammates Alisson, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus admitted to him that St. James’ Park is ‘an annoying place to play’ before he signed for Newcastle United.

The Brazilian joined the Magpies from Lyon in January 2022 with Newcastle hovering above the Premier League’s bottom three as they looked to avoid relegation after a difficult campaign. Despite a hard few years for the club, it is clear that their top-flight rivals still found St. James’ Park as a tough place to visit.

Speaking at the North East Football Writers’ awards at the weekend, Guimaraes said: “I spoke with Alisson, Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, and they told me that it was an annoying place to play. St James’ Park is the most difficult place to play away.”