The door remains open for Newcastle United and other Premier League clubs to sign players on free transfers following the end of the window last Friday. There remains a whole host of players who are without a club since the end of last season.

It has been a slow start to the season by Eddie Howe’s side and they lost 3-1 away at Brighton and Hove Albion in their final league outing before the current international break. The Magpies were without Sven Botman for that defeat after he was forced off late on against Liverpool. He is expected back this month but it remains to be seen if he will be ready for the visit of Brentford on September 16.

The minor injury may cause a rethink from Howe on adding to his squad and before the Magpies return to the action next weekend, here is a look at some available centre-backs who Newcastle could look to bring in...

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Axel Tuanzebe

Manchester United cut ties with him at the end of last season when his contract at Old Trafford expired. He is now weighing up his next move in the game after his loan spell at Stoke City last term.

Phil Jones

He also left the Red Devils at the end of June and is considering his options. The 31-year-old made 27 caps for England earlier in his career.

Jerome Boateng

The former Manchester City man is an option for Newcastle at the moment. He last played in France for Ligue 1 giants Lyon before his contract expired.

Almamy Toure

The Mali international was allowed to head out the exit door at Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this summer. He helped them win the Europa League in 2022 after they beat Rangers in the final in Seville.

Darko Velkovski

Velkovski, who is 28-years-old, departed Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq a couple of months ago. The defender is a North Macedonia international with 47 appearances for his country to date.

Fabricio Formiliano

He has played for the likes of Danubio, Newell’s Old Boys, Penarol and Necaxa. At the age of 30 now, his time to move ver to Europe may be now.

Emiliano Velázquez

The former Uruguay international was on the books at Atletico Madrid from 2014 to 2018 and would add more depth to Newcastle’s defensive department. He also had a spell at La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

Sokratis Papastathopoulos