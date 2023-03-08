Newcastle United issue injury update on key player
Eddie Howe’s set to welcome back a key player for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ visit to St James’ Park.
Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar missed last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City after suffering a concussion against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final late last month.
Speaking after the Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Fabian took a nasty knock to his eye. He had a nasty cut and bruise around that area. He did some tests with the doctor during the week, so quite early in the week, he wasn’t going to be available."
Sixth-placed Newcastle have confirmed that the 31-year-old – who suffered a concussion playing for Switzerland in 2019 – was “back in training” today ahead of Sunday’s game against Wolves.
Howe will be without midfielder Joelinton, who will serve a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season against City.