Newcastle United issue injury update on key player

Eddie Howe’s set to welcome back a key player for Wolverhampton Wanderers’ visit to St James’ Park.

Miles Starforth
By Miles Starforth
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 9:21pm

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar missed last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to Manchester City after suffering a concussion against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final late last month.

Speaking after the Premier League game at the Etihad Stadium, United head coach Eddie Howe said: “Fabian took a nasty knock to his eye. He had a nasty cut and bruise around that area. He did some tests with the doctor during the week, so quite early in the week, he wasn’t going to be available."

Sixth-placed Newcastle have confirmed that the 31-year-old – who suffered a concussion playing for Switzerland in 2019 – was “back in training” today ahead of Sunday’s game against Wolves.

Howe will be without midfielder Joelinton, who will serve a two-game ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season against City.

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar suffered a blow to the head at Wembley.
