The striker has been sidelined since December 27 after suffering a calf injury in a 1-1 home draw against Manchester United.

Wilson, expected to miss all but the last few games this season, has been going through his rehabilitation in Dubai and London.

“He’s been away for a considerable part of his rehab, said head coach Howe. “At the moment, he’s in London getting specialist treatment on his injury. Previous to that, he’s been away in Dubai, again getting specialist treatment for his injury, so we haven’t seen a great deal of him around the training ground.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I don’t think that’s been a negative for me. I know he’s away getting looked after. And it also helps him mentally, the mental grind of when you’re injured.

"I’ve been there many times when you’re coming into the same place and getting the same treatment, it can have a negative effect on your psychology.

"I think, when he does come back, we’ll see a bouncing Callum. He’s very happy, knows he’s in a good place, improving. What I’d love to see is him come back and be like a new signing for us for our final few games.”

Wilson, signed from Bournemouth in the summer of 2020, scored six Premier League goals before suffering his injury.

Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

Speaking on The Footballer's Football Podcast late last month, Wilson said: “It's going slow, slower than I would've liked.

"These things can't be rushed, really. I'm out here doing a bit of a rehab week. I'm positive that I'll be back this season, and have a good chunk of games left.

"I've got to make sure that when I'm back I'm back to stay and back to make a difference."

Newcastle signed striker Chris Wood from Burnley in January to lead the line in the absence of Wilson.

Newcastle, 14th in the Premier League ahead of tonight’s game against Southampton at the St Mary's Stadium haven’t lost a game since Wood made his debut against Watford in mid-January, though the 30-year-old is yet to score for his new club.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.