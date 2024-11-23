Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fabian Schar has entered the final year of his current contract at St James’ Park - and supporters have issued an emphatic verdict on whether he should be offered a new one by the club or not.

Schar moved to Newcastle United in 2018 and whilst he was a regular under Rafa Benitez, he often found himself on the fringes of the squad under Steve Bruce. However, Schar has become a hugely important part of Eddie Howe’s side and is arguably one of the first names on the teamsheet every weekend.

The former Switzerland international missed just two Premier League matches last season with his only absences this season coming through suspension after being sent off against Southampton on the opening day of the season. With Schar and Burn partnered together at the back, only Liverpool and Nottingham Forest have conceded fewer goals than the Magpies in the Premier League this season.

However, Schar’s contract situation is something that needs to be resolved sooner rather than later with the 32-year-old free to speak to foreign clubs from January 1 over a potential pre-contract agreement. Those talks can take place when the winter window opens and mean Schar could agree a free transfer away from St James’ Park, one that would be completed in the summer.

Speaking to the Gazette recently, Howe revealed the club’s desire to avoid losing any player on a free transfer. Howe said: “Losing players to free transfers is not something we want to be fighting as a football club for many different reasons.”

Whilst Schar’s sell-on value isn’t particularly high, his importance to Newcastle United at this moment is priceless and that is reflected in a recent poll conducted by the Shields Gazette. In response to the question: ‘Should Fabian Schar be offered a new contract?’ 95% of respondents believe that the club should be offering the defender a new deal.

A one-year extension to Schar’s contract on Tyneside was triggered in January, however, it is understood that the club will have to open negotiations over a new deal this time around, with no option to further extend his stay at the club.