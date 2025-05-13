Newcastle United star returns to action ahead of crucial Arsenal and Everton matches

Jamaal Lascelles | Getty Images

Newcastle United club captain Jamaal Lascelles has returned to action after over 13 months out injured.

Lascelles was named on the bench for Newcastle’s win over Chelsea on Sunday, but remained an unused substitute as Eddie Howe’s side ran out 2-0 winners. It was the first time that the former Nottingham Forest man had been named in a matchday squad since March 2024 and their chaotic 4-3 win over West Ham.

Lascelles started that day, but was withdrawn after suffering an ACL injury and has spent the last 13 months on the sidelines recovering from that issue. Whilst not being able to play his role on the pitch during his recovery, Lascelles remains a key figure behind the scenes and lifted the Carabao Cup trophy alongside Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes at Wembley.

Writing about that moment, Trippier stated: “I'd lost several cup finals over the course of my career so that made winning this one even sweeter, and it meant so much to lift the cup with Bruno and Jamaal,” he said.

“That the three of us did it together summed up this group and the ethos this manager has instilled in us. Jam was our captain when this club was in a very different place. People may think it was a gesture from myself and Bruno to get Jam up to lift the trophy with us, but I see it differently, for me, it was an honour that Jam let me lift the trophy with him.”

Jamaal Lascelles returns to action v Celtic

After watching from the bench on Sunday, Lascelles was able to get some action under his belt on Tuesday as he played for the Under-21’s in a clash against Celtic B on Tuesday afternoon. The match, played at Newcastle United’s training centre, ended in a 1-1 draw with the Magpies captain playing the first 45 minutes.

Sean Neave, who has been named in numerous first-team squads by Howe recently, including at Wembley in March, scored Newcastle’s goal in the first period and looked to have won his side the game, but for a late reply from the visitors. New signing Baran Yildiz played in the second half whilst Garang Kuol, who has impressed for the U21’s this season, also played the second half of their clash with Celtic.

Newcastle United’s first-team will play a pre-season game at Celtic Park on Saturday 19 July in the Adidas Cup. That match will form part of Howe’s preparations for the 2024/25 season which will get underway four weeks later.

Lascelles, meanwhile, will be keen to play a part in pre-season having had his contract quietly extended by the club. The former Nottingham Forest man was thought to be entering the final few months of his deal in the north east, but will stay for at least another year.

And his return to the first-team fold will be a major lift for all at the club, but particularly Guimaraes who has stepped up to take on captaincy duties in Lascelles’ absence this season. “The true captain, Guimaraes told the Gazette when asked about Lascelles’ return on Sunday. “I have learned a lot with him.”

“I think he was always massive for us, always there to try to help the boys. Unbelievable to have him back.”