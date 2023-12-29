Newcastle United have some ground to make up in the second half of the season.

Newcastle United will see out 2023 sitting ninth in the Premier League, with a disappointing string of defeats to Luton Town and Nottingham Forest to bounce back from. It's been a tricky season so far for Eddie Howe, particularly with the ongoing injury concerns that will force some big decisions next month.

Following their remarkable finish to the 2022/23 season, Newcastle treated themselves to some exciting new players. Their recruitment in the summer window included Harvey Barnes, who made an immediate splash with his new club, but he has not played since September due to injury and is part of the fleet of players sidelined for a large chunk of time.

Now, with their Champions League run over and a hill to climb in the Premier League, Howe and co need to consider their options once the January window opens for business.

According to The Telegraph, Newcastle are looking to sign 'as many as three new players' in the new year. A midfielder and a forward are said to be the main priorities, and they could also bring in a new goalkeeper as they look ahead to a period without Nick Pope.

However, the Magpies will need to approach the window with caution. While they brought in some strong new recruits during the summer, their full reach was hindered due to Profit and Sustainability rules.

Any money spent in January will impact how they can move around in the summer, and after Everton's recent 10-point deduction for breaching these rules, no club will be willing to take any risks moving forward.

