Liverpool v Newcastle United: The Premier League match officials have been confirmed for the Magpies’ trip to Anfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League have announced who will officiate the match between Liverpool and Newcastle United on New Year’s Day. Anfield is the destination for the game that sees Jurgen Klopp’s side host a struggling Magpies side (8pm kick-off).

Anthony Taylor will take charge of the match that will see Newcastle aiming to avoid a fourth-consecutive defeat in all competitions. Taylor also refereed the clash between Newcastle and Liverpool at St James’ Park last season - a game that saw Taylor show Nick Pope a red card for handball out of the box.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor’s only game involving Newcastle United this season came at Molineux during Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Wolves. On that day, Taylor awarded the Magpies a contentious penalty after Fabian Schar was fouled by Hwang Hee-chan in the area. His initial decision to award a penalty was checked by VAR and the spot-kick was eventually awarded a very long check.

Speaking after that game, an irate Gary O’Neil said: “There wasn’t a penalty in the first half. Scandalous decision, terrible on-field decision and terrible VAR didn’t intervene. I thought they got it badly wrong.

“[Hwang] has a big touch for the penalty and then goes to clear the ball but makes such minimal contact with Schar, hardly any, a glance of the boot. Schar is already on the way down and the ball actually hits Channy before he makes contact with Schar so he gets the ball before he makes contact - that’s why it was a terrible decision.”