Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been heavily-linked with a move for Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips in January.

Kalvin Phillips’ future at Manchester City looks in doubt with the former Leeds United man expected to leave the Etihad Stadium when the winter transfer window opens on January 1. Phillips, who joined City in summer 2022, hasn’t been a regular under Guardiola during his time in Manchester and could seek a move away from the club this winter in order to play regular first-team football ahead of next summer’s European Championships.

Guardiola has been reluctant to see Phillips leave in the past, however, speaking earlier this month, the 52-year-old admitted he didn’t know what the future would hold for the midfielder: "I don't know what's going to happen.” Guardiola said. “Now he's here and there are a lot of games until the end of January and hopefully he can help us."

Newcastle United have been touted as a potential destination for Phillips as they search for extra bodies in the winter window following an injury ravaged beginning to the campaign. Phillips would add extra quality and depth to their midfield that had been depleted by injury and Sandro Tonali’s suspension, however, the emergence of Lewis Miley may have softened the need to add another midfielder to their ranks.

Juventus have recently been listed as frontrunners for Phillips’ signature, however, the Telegraph report that Newcastle will look to move early for the 28-year-old in January in the hopes that City will sanction a loan move until the end of the season - something that TalkSport report the Citizens would allow to happen in January. Whilst it may not have clicked for Phillips at City, it is clear he still possesses great talent and would move with a glowing character reference from his current manager.

Guardiola has previously admitted he feels ‘so sorry’ for the Three Lions man , revealing that he doesn’t ‘visualise’ the midfielder in his City team.

“I’m feeling so sorry for Kalvin. It’s just because I visualise something, I visualise the team, I struggle a little bit to see him - that’s all,” Guardiola admitted.