Newcastle United latest news: Newcastle United’s January transfer window as predicted by Football Manager 26.

After being hamstrung by financial restrictions for 18 months, Newcastle United had a very busy summer transfer window with a host of major incomings and outgoings as Eddie Howe’s squad was reshaped.

The upcoming January transfer window is not expected to be as busy on Tyneside and, in fact, you have to go back to 2023 for the last time they signed anyone during the winter window. However, there may be money there to spend and, depending on where they find themselves in the Premier League, Champions League and cup competitions when 2025 turns to 2026, they may feel one or two additions can help them have a successful end to the season.

But who could they look to sign? Well, after two long years away, a new Football Manager game is finally here and where better to predict what the January transfer window could look like on Tyneside than by using the world’s most popular football management simulation?

Here, we take a look at what Newcastle United’s January transfer window could look like - as predicted by Football Manager 26. Would you like to see these players move to St James’ park? Follow us on our social media channels and let us know your thoughts there.

Newcastle United January transfer business - according to Football Manager 26

Angelo Stiller - VFB Stuttgart (£34.6m)

Newcastle United’s first signing of January sees them head back to Stuttgart to sign Nick Woltemade’s former teammate. Stiller, a defensive midfielder by trade, joins Howe’s side to shore up their midfield options.

Ferland Mendy - Real Madrid (£29m)

An in-game injury to Lewis Hall forces the Magpies into the market for a left-back. Mendy is the man they pick to plug that gap, spending just-shy of £30m to lure him from the Spanish capital.

Alexis Saelemaekers - AC Milan (£40m)

After raiding Stuttgart, the Magpies again return to a club they know well in AC Milan. Saelemaekers, a versatile winger, is the latest player to make the switch from the San Siro to St James’ Park.

Goncalo Ramos - PSG (loan)

A last-gasp loan deal for Ramos is also sealed to conclude a very busy January window at St James’ Park. Ramos has been sporadically linked with a move to St James’ Park in real life.

Alfie Harrison - Birmingham City (£325k)

It’s a relatively quiet month on the exit front, although Newcastle do sanction the sale of one of their most promising prospects to Birmingham City.

Emil Krafth - Saint-Etienne (£1.1m)

The arrival of Ferland Mendy adds yet more competition at full-back and Krafth is allowed to leave the club. He moved to Ligue 2 side Saint-Etienne.

Harrison Ashby - Millwall (£600k)

Ashby’s three-year stay as a Newcastle United player also comes to an end as he joins Championship side Millwall.

John Ruddy - released

Ruddy is released by Newcastle United in January - according to the Football Manager 26 simulation.