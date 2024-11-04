Eddie Howe admitted Joe Willock is not ‘absolutely ready’ to play 90 minutes for Newcastle United after being withdrawn in the 1-0 win over Arsenal.

It was Willock's first Premier League start for Newcastle at St James’ Park since March as Alexander Isak scored the only goal of the game. The midfielder missed 37 games for The Magpies last season due to various injury but started two matches in the space of three days after helping the side claim a 2-0 win against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

“Joe is really well liked within the squad and a very popular lad,” Howe said. “He’s got really good relationships when he is in the team with the players around him.

“I think he dovetails really well with Joelinton by interchanging positions. Joe and Alex also have a really good relationship too on the pitch so naturally when you have those feelings around certain players that can elevate the players around you. I think Joe is capable of that.”

Willock was withdrawn midway through the second half due to ‘cramp’ as Sandro Tonali came on.

Explaining the change, Howe added: “He gave us a really good 60 minutes today before he faded and was getting a bit of cramp so I think it just goes to show that Joe has got more physically to come.

“He’s been out injured a long time and he’s not absolutely ready to play 90 minutes yet but he is slowly getting there.”

Next up for Newcastle is a trip to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League before the November international break.