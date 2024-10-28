Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United winger Anthony Gordon is a doubt heading into the matches against Chelsea and Arsenal this week with a groin issue.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old made the trip to Stamford Bridge on Sunday but watched from the sidelines as Newcastle were beaten 2-1 as their winless run in the Premier League stretched to five matches. The Magpies have a chance to quickly get revenge on Chelsea on Wednesday night (7:45pm kick-off) as they host Enzo Maresca’s side at St James’ Park in the Carabao Cup last-16.

It’s unclear at this stage whether Gordon will be passed fit to play in the match with the winger expected to have a scan on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the match, Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said on Gordon’s injury: “He felt his groin [on Saturday] in training. We hope it’s not serious but he’ll go for a scan probably tomorrow.”

Callum Wilson (hamstring), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) have already been ruled out for the match while Martin Dubravka has also missed the last three games following a knee injury picked up against AFC Wimbledon earlier this month.

Defender Dan Burn has also been nursing an ankle issue in recent weeks and missed some training ahead of Sunday’s trip to Stamford Bridge but was ultimately deemed fit to start. Burn played the full match with Howe suggesting the defender is ‘fine’.

Getty Images

When asked if Burn is still struggling with his ankle, Howe told The Gazette: “I don't think so, he missed one day of training this week but trained the rest and got through it fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think whenever you miss any part of training that would always affect you. But he got through the game fine and probably improved as it went on.”

Newcastle were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea at the quarter-final stage last season on penalties and will be looking to reach that stage of the competition with a win on Wednesday night. But Howe will be looking for improvements in key areas if his side are to progress.

“I think it's the details [we have to improve] really, the second goal [at Chelsea] was a killer for us,” Howe said. “We had chances that we didn't take so we look at those details again in both boxes that will win and lose you games.”