Kieran Trippier is reportedly ‘increasingly certain’ to leave Newcastle United this summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

The 33-year-old right-back is into the final year of his contract at St James’ Park and is currently on a break following his involvement with England at Euro 2024. Trippier featured in every match for The Three Lions from the start in Germany with the exception of the final as they were beaten 2-1 by Spain earlier this month.

Trippier was subject to serious transfer interest from Bayern Munich back in January as Newcastle rejected a £12.8million bid for the player. Since then, the Saudi Pro League has emerged as a likely destination for the full-back with his contract at St James’ Park set to expire this summer.

According to The Telegraph, Trippier is ‘increasingly certain’ to be sold this summer despite Newcastle opening pre-season with Emil Krafth as the club’s only available right-back. Tino Livramento and Harrison Ashby sat out the 3-1 behind-closed-doors win against SpVgg Unterhaching at Adidas Headquarters while Trippier remains away.

Krafth played the first 45 minutes at centre-back while Jamal Lewis and Jamie Miley were utilised out of position in the right-back role.

There is also ongoing uncertainty over Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson’s futures at the club. Wilson has suffered a back injury ahead of the new season and, like Trippier and Longstaff, is into the final year of his contract.

Almiron has also been subject to serious transfer interest from Saudi Arabia but is set to return to Tyneside after representing Paraguay at Copa America.

Meetings have taken place with the club’s hierarchy to discuss summer recruitment and ‘clear the air’ after Howe’s comments to the media on Friday seeking clarity on his role at the club following the appointments of Paul Mitchell as sporting director and James Bunce as performance director.

“There’s absolutely no point in me saying I’m happy staying at Newcastle if the dynamic isn’t right,” Howe said. “I’m certainly not serving Newcastle well if I do that.”

Howe signed a new long-term contract at Newcastle last summer but has recently been heavily linked with the England job following Gareth Southgate’s departure from the role.

Newcastle are yet to make a first-team signing or sale since Mitchell’s appointment as sporting director earlier this month with a recruitment overhaul planned. A right-winger remains the top priority with a right-sided centre-back also on the agenda.