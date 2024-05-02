Newcastle United are among three teams thought to be pushing hardest to sign Amadou Onana this summer amid suggestions Everton may be forced to sell.

Onana has landed on the radar of several top European clubs during his time at Goodison Park, having quickly become a crucial player for manager Sean Dyche. The Belgian international has 27 Premier League appearances to his name and has played a significant role in the Toffees’ survival, despite two deductions totalling eight points.

But that form has inevitably caught the eye of those further up the table and Newcastle are one of several teams to have been linked with recent interest. And now Football Transfers reports that they are part of a trio ‘most heavily’ pursuing the 22-year-old.

The Magpies are thought to be facing the most serious domestic competition from Arsenal, while Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are also laying the foundations of a potential summer move. All three teams have midfield reinforcements among the priorities ahead of next season and the financial backing to push through a deal.

Everton could be encouraged to cash in on at least one of their big-money players, with financial concerns intensifying this week amid reports the club have brought in insolvency advisers. A prolonged takeover bid from 777 Partners has frustrated supporters but more than £200m of loans have been taken out from the American investment firm and serious money may need to be raised quickly.

Onana is one of three Everton players who would command a decent fee, alongside Jarrad Branthwaite - another reported target of Newcastle’s - and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The Belgian midfielder arrived from Lille for around £33m and is expected to bring in a decent profit, should he leave, with recent reports suggesting it would take at least £50m.

Everton have Onana tied down to a contract that doesn’t expire until 2027 and so any pressure to sell would only come from the aforementioned financial pressures. The midfielder is yet to show any signs of wanting to leave this summer.

Newcastle are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements, with Sandro Tonali still some way off a return. The Italian was handed a 10-month ban for breaching the Italian FA’s betting rules in October and has since been charged by the English FA for over 50 alleged breaches during his time at St James’ Park, although an extension on his ban is not expected.

There is also the potential that Sean Longstaff may need to be replaced by reports suggesting he could be sold to aid with profitability and sustainability rules (PSR), given he represents pure profit as an academy graduate. The 26-year-old has been a regular feature this season and is well-liked by Eddie Howe, but could bring in up to £20m which could then be used as part of a larger purchase which would be spread across the length of a contract.