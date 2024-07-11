Eddie Howe is aiming to bolster his side's defensive options this summer. | Getty Images

After a seventh place finish last term, Newcastle United are working frantically to assemble a team that is capable of once again qualifying for the Champions League in the 2024/25 season.

The Magpies kick off the new season with games against Southampton, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur, and know that they will need to be at their best defensively if they are to get maximum points from all three fixtures.

Last term, the Toon broke several records for the number of goals scored, but at times looked vulnerable in defence after injuries to goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles, and despite the signing of Lloyd Kelly from Bournemouth centre back remains an area that Eddie Howe is keen to enhance ahead of the new campaign as he looks to avoid a repeat of the injury-crisis his team had last time out.

Reports suggest that there is a desire from the Newcastle hierarchy to add a young defender to lead the backline for years to come and Portuguese outlet A Bola claims that one of the club’s leading target is Benfica youngster Antonio Silva. The outlet understands that the Magpies are leading the race to land the 20-year-old ahead of competitors such as Manchester United and Arsenal, adding that the club has already put in a bid of £29.5m plus £15m in potential performance related bonuses.

A Bola goes on to say that this initial bid for Silva has been rejected by Benfica, but adds that it is likely that Newcastle will return to the table swiftly with a new and improved offer as they push to get the deal over the line as soon as possible.

Silva joined the highly esteemed Benfica academy when he was just 11-years-old and was integrated into the first team in 2022 just six years later. The youngster made 30 appearances in his first season for the capital side and helped guide them to a league title and the quarter-final of the Champions League. His immense consistency in his debut season made him instantly gain international experience for Portugal as he became the youngest player to ever represent his country at the 2022 World Cup.

Silva is regarded as a ball playing defender but is also renowned for his physicality at 6ft2 and has been lauded by former Liverpool defender Abel Xavier for his leadership with the 51-year-old claiming that he could one day be the national team captain at a major tournament.

The youngster has been capped 13 times for Portugal in total and played a vital role in his side’s qualification for Euro 2024. However, in his one appearance at the tournament against Georgia he was criticised for conceding a penalty which led to the opening goal.

Despite his poor performance in the group stage, Silva is regarded as one of the very best young defenders in world football and could form an excellent defensive partnership with Fabian Schar if a deal was to take place. A Bola claims that Benfica are seeking a fee in the region of £50m and it now remains to be seen if the Magpies are willing to meet that figure.