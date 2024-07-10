Newcastle are believed to be in the market for a new defender this summer. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are keen to bolster their centre back options after injuries to Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman

Newcastle United target Marc Guehi is reportedly ‘not interested’ in signing a contract extension at Crystal Palace at this time as speculation surrounding his Selhurst Park future continues to intensify.

Last season the Magpies scored a record-breaking 85 league goals with Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon thriving, but their main weakness proved to be their defensive record as they conceded 62 goals, which ultimately cost them their place in the European competitions.

Newcastle had the best defence in the division in 2022/23 and much of their defensive frailties can be attributed to long-term injuries to goalkeeper Nick Pope and defenders Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman. While Pope is now back in action after returning at the end of last season, the same cannot be said for both centre backs, who are unlikely to return to the pitch until around January 2025 due to the severity of their injuries.

Newcastle have already added a familiar face in Lloyd Kelly, who Eddie Howe signed at Bournemouth back in 2019 on a free transfer from Bournemouth, but it is widely reported that they want at least one more central defender after missing out on a move for Tosin Adarabioyo, who preferred to stay in London with Chelsea rather than making the move up north.

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi is reportedly a top target for the Tyneside club, according to The Sun. At just 23-years of age, Guehi has plenty of potential to grow into one of the best central defenders in world football and he is already a pivotal player for Gareth Southgate’s England team. The Eagles defender is blessed with great pace, strong leadership skills and tremendous position sense. This has been showcased throughout Euro 2024 in clean sheets against Serbia and Slovenia where he has done a great job of containing ex-Magpie Alexander Mitrovic and Toon-linked forward Benjamin Sesko.

Guehi has been a key member of Crystal Palace’s team since signing from Chelsea in 2021 and has now made 98 top-flight appearances. The defender, who often acts as the on the pitch captain is currently under contract at Selhurst Park until the summer of 2026. Oliver Glasner is thought to be keen to keep him in South London for a longer period, but has reportedly been rebuffed in his attempts to extend the player’s contract at this time.

Sun Sport reports that Guehi has no intention of signing a new contract at this time - adding that he first wants to consider his options as the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United also show interest. Geordie Boot Boys claims that the Magpies have been tracking Guehi for a number of years and it is understood that he currently has a valuation within the region of £50m.

Guehi is currently training with the Three Lions squad alongside Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon and the Magpies winger has been very impressed by the way he conducts himself in training, adding that he would be a dream addition at St James’ Park who would instantly make the team better.

In an earlier interview with TalkSport, he explained: “He’s top, he’s such a good player and I was glad the nation got to see him shine on that stage because he’s such a lovely guy and he deserves what’s coming to him. I thought he was unbelievable in that game [vs Serbia] considering his height compared to the strikers they had on.

“He won every header, he was aggressive, intercepting loads and his main strength is composure on the ball, he’s like a midfielder. So him and Stonesy at the back, it's a great partnership to control a game.”

