Newcastle United haven’t suffered defeat on home turf since a 1-0 loss to Liverpool back in April.

The Magpies are set to host Brentford this weekend and will be confident of another victory after thrashing Fulham 4-1 last time out.

A win for Eddie Howe’s side could potentially move them to a top four spot - making their following trip to Old Trafford even bigger.

Newcastle will also be relieved that both Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin could return to the side after recovering from injuries, however Alexander Isak is likely to remain sidelined.

Here are today’s rumours...

AC MILAN JOIN RACE FOR LEEDS UTD TARGET

AC Milan are reportedly the latest club to join the race for Chelsea defender Trevojh Chalobah with Leeds United, Tottenham, Everton and Roma also interested. The 23-year-old has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge following the arrivals of Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. (CalcioMercato)

NEWCASTLE UTD 'LEADING' JUVENTUS IN ATTACKER PURSUIT

Newcastle United have moved ahead of Juventus in the race to sign Barcelona forward Memphis Depay. The Dutchman has only made two appearances in La Liga this season. (Tuttojuve)

CHELSEA REMAIN KEEN ON ENGLAND INTERNATIONAL

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in sigining West Ham midfielder Declan Rice after being heavily linked with their former academy product for over a year. The Irons value Rice at around £120 million. (90 min)

LIVERPOOL PREPARE £30M SWOOP FOR WINGER

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a bid for Rennes forward Kamaldeen Sulemana, with Jurgen Klopp a big fan of the 20-year-old. Sulemana is also attracting interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid. (Liverpool Echo)

WOLVES TARGET SACKED AFTER CHAMPIONS LEAGUE DEFEAT

Julen Lopetegui has been sacked following Sevilla's defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The Spaniard is a target for Wolves' vacant managerial role. (Sky Sports)

MAN CITY DENY ERLING HAALAND RUMOURS

Pep Guardiola has denied rumours that there is a release clause in Erling Haaland's contract that would facilitate a move to Real Madrid at the end of next season. The Man City boss claimed the striker was 'incredibly happy' with the Premier League club. (Mirror)

SOUTHAMPTON BOSS FACING THE CHOP

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is said to be 'on the brink' of being sacked. The Saints currently sit 16th in the Premier League after winning two of their first eight matches. (The Telegraph)

WEST HAM EYE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE STARLET

West Ham are said to be eyeing a move for Ajax forward Mohammed Kudus, alongside the likes of Tottenham and Everton. The Ghana international has scored seven goals in eleven matches this season. (Bild)

LIVERPOOL ICON SET TO JOIN LA GALAXY