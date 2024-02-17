Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United left it late to salvage a point at home to Bournemouth on Saturday, with Matt Ritchie scoring in added-time to make it 2-2 at St James' Park. The Cherries twice took the lead through Dominic Solanke and Antoine Semenyo, with Anthony Gordon scoring from the penalty spot in between.

The result leaves Eddie Howe's side 12 points short of Aston Villa in the fourth and final Champions League spot and Newcastle face a tough trip to Arsenal next weekend. In the meantime, here's some of the latest headlines.

Newcastle United are 'leading the race' to sign Arsenal outcast Emile Smith Rowe with the midfielder set to make a decision on his future this summer, according to reports. Football Insider reports that Arsenal could decide to sell their academy graduate and Newcastle are at the front of the queue for his signature.

The Magpies could make an official approach for Smith Rowe ahead of next season, should they get the feeling he could be made available for permanent transfer. West Ham are also keen, having expressed interest in a loan move last month, while Aston Villa are also in the race.

There is no suggestion as to how much a move for Smith Rowe could cost but the young midfielder is contracted until 206 at the Emirates. meaning Arsenal will have no obligation to sell. They could be willing to lower their demands, however, given the midfielder is an academy graduate and so would represent pure profit on the books.

Joelinton talks

Part of the reason Newcastle are eyeing midfield reinforcements is the uncertainty surrounding Joelinton but reports suggest fresh talks are on the horizon. Chronicle Live states that the Magpies remain hopeful a deal can be thrashed out.

Joelinton will enter the final 12 months of his current contract this summer and the lack of progress regarding a new deal has fuelled concern the Brazilian could leave this summer. Newcastle would be inclined to cash in should such a situation come about, rather than risk losing the midfielder on a free.