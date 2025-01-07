Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have arrived at the Emirates Stadium ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Arsenal (8pm kick-off).

Eddie Howe’s side head into the match on the back of six successive wins in all competitions but face an Arsenal side they have not beaten at the Emirates Stadium since 2011. Newcastle are without the suspended Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar for the match, resulting in at least one change to the side that won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

When the Newcastle team coach arrived at the Emirates Stadium, there were no notable absentees other than those already ruled out. Guimaraes, Schar and the injured Jamaal Lascelles, Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth and Nick Pope all didn’t travel.

Sven Botman and Anthony Gordon are both part of the matchday squad after picking up knocks against Spurs last time out. Both players are set to keep their place in the starting line-up while Joe Willock comes in for Guimaraes in midfield.

Martin Dubravka keeps his place in goal despite intense speculation surrounding his future at St James’ Park and a pending transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

Sandro Tonali won the Carabao Cup player and goal of the round awards for his performance in the 3-1 win over Brentford in the quarter-final last month. He starts again in midfield looking to continue his fine run of form.

Newcastle will be hoping to reach the Carabao Cup final for the second time in three years but will have to get past Arsenal over two legs. Following Tuesday’s first leg, Newcastle host The Gunners at St James’ Park on February 5.

Newcastle United XI v Arsenal: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Willock, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Vlachodimos, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Osula, Almiron, Kelly, Longstaff, Miley