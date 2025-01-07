Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The latest transfer talk from Newcastle United as the Magpies aim to add to their squad during the January transfer window.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United are reportedly keen to add a right-sided forward to their squad during the January transfer window - but will face competition from Premier League rivals Manchester United for one reported target.

The Magpies targeted a number of right wingers during the summer transfer window and were said to have made a late and ultimately unsuccessful move to sign Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga just hours before the deadline. Several other targets are said to have been assessed in recent months and the likes of Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, PSV Eindhoven star Johan Bakayoko and Bournemouth wideman Antoine Semenyo have all been linked with moves to St James Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it stands, Eddie Howe can call upon the services of in-form winger Jacob Murphy and Paraguay international Miguel Almiron on the right-hand side of his front three - although there has been ongoing speculation the latter will be allowed to leave the club this month. The former Atlanta United star is said to be attracting interest from clubs in Argentina, Brazil and Saudi Arabia - although there have been suggestions MLS side Charlotte FC are ‘hopeful’ of securing a deal for Almiron in the coming days.

With the January transfer window now open for business, Newcastle have been named as one of two clubs that are set to make a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Kang-in Lee ‘over the next few days’. The 35-times capped South Korea international joined the Ligue 1 giants in a reported £17.5m move during the summer of 2023 and missed PSG’s 4-1 defeat against Newcastle as Champions League football returned to St James Park in some style. However, the winger did feature as the French side earned a controversial late draw in the return fixture on a night when the Magpies hopes of progressing beyond the group stage took a severe blow.

With eleven goals and seven assists in 60 appearances for PSG, Kang is said to have attracted attention from Newcastle and Manchester United - and Italian outlet Tutto Mercato Web have now claimed both clubs are ready to step up their interest just months after the winger spoke out over his time in the French capital and suggestions of a move elsewhere.

He said: "Since I arrived at the club I have always tried to train hard to help the team. This is the key, all the players try to improve, to make the team better. The popularity? I don't think it changes much, I've always loved football and, with my family, it's the most important thing for me. I'm in a big club and so there's pressure, but I'm focused on football.”