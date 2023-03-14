The hosts go into Friday’s game knowing a win would put them five points clear of the relegation zone and ensure they will not spend the international break in the bottom three. Although they suffered defeat last time out against Tottenham Hotspur, Forest will go into the game with Newcastle full of confidence having enjoyed a great record at the City Ground this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And their spirits will be lifted further by the news that Ryan Yates has stepped-up his recovery from injury, playing 66 minutes for the Under-21 side as they defeated Bristol City in the Premier League Cup quarter-final. Yates is one of the few survivors of Forest’s promotion winning squad last season and has featured 20 times in the league under Steve Cooper this season, including a run of 18 appearances in a row before illness kept him out of the game with Leeds United last month - one he is only just making a comeback from.

The midfielder has made substitute appearances in their last couple of outings, but this hour long showing for the Under-21’s could mean Yates is in-contention for an appearance against the Magpies. Speaking after their match with Everton last weekend, Cooper said:

“We missed him, in games and in training. We missed his positive influence and just who Ryan Yates is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He's still not 100 percent, so we have to be, not careful with him, but sensible with him. But he's back in the mix and he’s training, and vying to commit as much as he can. The stronger he gets, the better it will be for the team, that will be a good thing.

“It was nice to see him come on and get a great reception from the supporters. That will have meant a lot to him. It was good to see him back playing.”

Ryan Yates of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)