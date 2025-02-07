The Magpies legend hailed the impact of Eddie Howe's tactics in Newcastle United's Carabao Cup semi-final win against Arsenal.

Tyneside is still buzzing following Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup semi-final win against Arsenal - and one of its most famous sons has certainly got in on the act.

The Magpies went into Wednesday’s second leg at St James’ Park knowing they would secure a second final appearance in three seasons by avoiding defeat on home soil. From minute one, Eddie Howe’s side looked up for the challenge and they put one foot into the final when Jacob Murphy fired home after Alexander Isak had been denied by the woodwork. With their high-pressing action and defensive solidity keeping the Gunners at bay, Newcastle grabbed a second goal after half-time when Fabian Schar stole possession from England star Declan Rice and allowed Anthony Gordon to calmly stroke the ball beyond the helpless David Raya at the Gallowgate end.

With the returning Kieran Trippier and Sven Botman marshalling the defensive ranks and Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali providing energy and determination in abundance, Arsenal were kept at arms’ length throughout a surprisingly comfortable final half an hour. The celebrations at full-time will live long in the memory as Magpies supporters started planning their trip to the home of football and reflected on what had been one of the most professional displays from their side in a long time.

For club legend and all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer, the greatest satisfaction came through watching Eddie Howe’s team selection and tactical setup work to perfection. The former club captain claimed the Magpies boss ‘schooled’ Gunners counterpart Mikel Arteta and believes Newcastle ‘bossed’ their Premier League rivals across both legs of the tie.

What did Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer say?

He told The Rest is Football podcast: “It was a great night and what a performance. I think Eddie Howe schooled Mikel Arteta. He schooled him, they schooled Arsenal, the tactics. They had one chance. Newcastle gave Arsenal a lesson. They bossed them in two legs, two games, one at Arsenal, one at Newcastle and they have bossed them all over the park. It was a great night and Newcastle thoroughly deserved it.

“I was nervous, yeah, because I was thinking about if Arsenal get an early goal but honestly, the crowd were unbelievable and everything Eddie did in terms of his team selection and his tactics, it worked to perfection. There were so many impressive performances and there could have been five or six that were man of the match. Trippier was outstanding, that was his first choice bringing him back in. Bringing Botman back in. Schar, whenever Rice got the ball, to go and close him. The second goal was a classic example of how everything worked to perfection.”

Newcastle will hope to take the momentum from their semi-final win into another cup competition when they face League One side Birmingham City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Saturday evening.

