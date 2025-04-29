Liam Delap in action for Ipswich Town against Newcastle United. | AFP via Getty Images

Newcastle United got to take a closer look at Liam Delap as they made his relegation release clause active with a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alexander Isak, Dan Burn and Will Osula scored the goals to confirm a comfortable win for Newcastle, which saw Ipswich relegated from the Premier League with four games left to play.

Delap started the match for Ipswich but was unable to add to his 12 Premier League goals for the season. The 22-year-old was booked following a tussle with Burn in the first half of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ipswich’s relegation from the Premier League activates a £30million release clause in Delap’s contract that can be triggered this summer.

And Newcastle are one of several clubs interested in the striker.

Newcastle United transfer interest in Liam Delap

The £30million release clause fee represents good value for money for a 22-year-old striker who has scored double figures for a struggling Premier League side. According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United are prepared to battle with Manchester United for Delap’s signature this summer.

Man United are understood to be the frontrunners for the striker, while rivals Manchester City have a 20% sell-on clause after selling him to Ipswich last summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle will be looking at striker options this summer as they look to provide added competition for Alexander Isak up front.

Ipswich boss backs Liam Delap to play for ‘the biggest clubs’

While Ipswich head coach Kieran McKenna refused to rule out Delap staying with the club, he believes the striker has the ability to play for the biggest clubs in the Premier League.

It comes amid the serious transfer interest from Manchester United, Newcastle and several others.

“Can Liam play for the biggest clubs in the country, the biggest clubs in the world? He certainly can, I fully believe that,” the Ipswich boss said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s already shown the impact he can have at Premier League level in a team that has been fighting for everything, and I think he can have an outstanding impact at this level.”

In relegating Ipswich, Newcastle have been given the green light to sign Delap for £30million but will face stiff competition for his signature.

Eddie Howe comments on ‘powerful’ Liam Delap

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe described Delap as a ‘powerful’ striker having assessed him in preparation for Saturday’s win.

When asked about Delap ahead of the game, Howe said: “Yeah, he's a pivotal player for them, there's no denying that. I think he's had a very good season. He's got big strengths, very strong, powerful runner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Certainly knows where the goal is. I think he's had a really good season. He's always had a lot of potential.

“You could see from the very early times we've played against him previously, what a threat he can be.”

Delap’s only goal for Manchester City came in a 2-1 EFL Cup win against AFC Bournemouth in 2020. Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall was in charge of The Cherries for that game.

Newcastle United looking to bolster attacking options

Osula’s impressive cameo performance and goal against Ipswich will have given Howe some food for thought as he assesses his squad and attacking options ahead of the summer transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the club are determined to keep hold of top scorer Alexander Isak, there is real uncertainty over Callum Wilson’s future. The 33-year-old has started just one Premier League game this season with his only goal coming in a 3-2 FA Cup fourth round win at Birmingham City.

Wilson is out of contract in the summer but is understood to have an extension option.