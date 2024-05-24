Newcastle United line-up: Kieran Trippier call made as former West Ham man starts ahead of summer move
Newcastle United have named a young starting line-up to face A-League All-Stars at the Marvel Arena in their final game of the Global Football Week in Melbourne.
Garang Kuol starts for Newcastle having appeared off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur while Kieran Trippier is the only outfield player above the age of 21 to be named on the bench despite being called up to England’s preliminary Euro 2024 squad. Amadou Diallo also starts on the wing for Newcastle despite being free to find a new club when his contract expires next month.
Newcastle beat Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur 5-4 on penalties at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Monday after Alexander Isak cancelled out James Maddison’s goal to make it 1-1 after 90 minutes. Isak is one of several players not involved in the match having returned to Europe ahead of international duty with Sweden early next month.
Emil Krafth has also returned ahead of his Sweden call-up while Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton have each returned to Brazil. Guimaraes will represent Brazil at the upcoming Copa America and his Newcastle team-mate Miguel Almiron has also left the squad ahead of representing Paraguay in the competition.
Nick Pope, Dan Burn, Harvey Barnes and Callum Wilson have also withdrawn from the squad.
There was no place for Paul Dummett or Matt Ritchie in the matchday squad for either match in Australia with the duo’s contract set to expire next month.
Howe suggested ahead of the match that it would be a younger team to cap off the 2023-24 season with most of his senior players ‘finished’ for the campaign.
“It will be a younger team for us,” he said “A lot of our international players will now move back to their various countries where they are going to prepare for the Euros and different competitions.
“We'll play a younger team so the majority of the experienced players will have finished their seasons.”
NUFC XI: Gillespie; Ashby, Thompson, A.Murphy, Charlton; Hernes, White, Turner-Cooke; Parkinson, Diallo, Kuol
Subs: Harris, Trippier, Hall, De Bolle, Stanton
