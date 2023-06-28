The summer transfer window has only been open a few weeks but there have already been several major moves and developments across the Premier League.

Reports this morning suggest that Newcastle United have missed out on long term target James Maddison who has agreed a £40 million move to Tottenham Hotspur. However, deals for AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali and Southampton’s Tino Livramento are thought to be close to being completed.

The latest news this morning has another long reported Magpies target being linked with a shock move to Scottish Champions Celtic. Elsewhere, a highly sought after young star could be tied down to a new deal at his current club if the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle don’t make a move soon. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, June 28:

Newcastle United linked star ‘open’ to shock Celtic move

Per a report from HITC, Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney is thought to be open to rejoining Celtic under Brendan Rodgers if a deal can be done. The Scotland international is expected to leave North London this summer and has been linked with a move to St James’ Park for several months.

The article references reports from The Scottish Sun who claim the full back will not ‘close the door’ on a return to Glasgow’s east end. With regular first team football the goal, the 26-year old may well fancy reuniting with his former gaffer but it’s unclear whether a deal could be struck within Celtic’s price range.

Arsenal and Newcastle United ‘in race against time’ to sign ‘Turkish Messi’

Football Insider reports that Interested clubs like Arsenal and Newcastle face a race against the clock to seal a deal for Fenerbahce sensation Arda Guler. The 18-year old, who has been dubbed the ‘Turkis Messi’ has a £15 million release clause in his current contract.

