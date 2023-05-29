The curtain has come down on what has been a fantastic season for Newcastle United where they secured a top four Premier League finish and reached a major cup final.

Eddie Howe and his players can now take a well deserved and will need to come back even better next season as they get set for UEFA Champions League football. Meanwhile, there will surely be a big focus on summer recruitment and the transfer rumour mill continues to turn.

Leicester City have been relegated to the EFL Championship and are now expected to lose many of their biggest stars with Newcastle United potentially at the front of the queue for at least one. Elsewhere, a Manchester United star who has been linked with a move to St James’ Park in recent months has been told he ‘has to leave’ the Red Devils this summer. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Monday, May 29:

Newcastle United linked star to ‘lead fire sale’ at Leicester City

Leicester City’s top players were already being linked with summer moves away from the King Power Stadium and the Foxes relegation will only strengthen those rumours. James Maddison has been the stand out player in their side this season and Newcastle United are currently favourites to sign him this summer.

The Mirror have reported that Leicester will be stripped of their best players after dropping out of the Premier League and that Maddison will ‘lead the fire sale’. Meanwhile, Youri Tielemans is also expected to become available next month and the MAgpies are also considered the front runners for his signature.

Man Utd man told ‘he has to leave’ after Newcastle links

Paul Merson has said that Harry Maguire has to leave Manchester United this summer for the good of his career. The England international has previously been linked with a summer switch to both Newcastle United and West Ham.