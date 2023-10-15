Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Despite interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal, Gabri Veiga instead opted to move to the Saudi Pro League. Veiga made the switch from Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli for a reported €38m in August after the Saudi Pro League club hijacked Napoli’s move for the winger.

Veiga, who doesn’t turn 22 until March, has recently defended his decision to reject a move to one of European football’s biggest clubs to instead move to the Saudi Pro League. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Veiga told El Larguero: "I did not join Saudi just for money.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the best option to develop as a player, grow under a young coach, team full of stars and league improving as Saudi PL. I'm 100% proud of my choice"