‘The best option’ - Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘target’ opens up about shock summer transfer decision
Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for Gabri Veiga during the summer transfer window.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Despite interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal, Gabri Veiga instead opted to move to the Saudi Pro League. Veiga made the switch from Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli for a reported €38m in August after the Saudi Pro League club hijacked Napoli’s move for the winger.
Veiga, who doesn’t turn 22 until March, has recently defended his decision to reject a move to one of European football’s biggest clubs to instead move to the Saudi Pro League. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Veiga told El Larguero: "I did not join Saudi just for money.
“It was the best option to develop as a player, grow under a young coach, team full of stars and league improving as Saudi PL. I'm 100% proud of my choice"
Newcastle United didn’t follow up on their reported interest in signing Veiga, who played under Rafa Benitez last season, and instead opted to move for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.