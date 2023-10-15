News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Thousands gather in central London for March For Palestine protest
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Husband charged with murder after wife's skeletal remains found
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party

‘The best option’ - Newcastle United and Arsenal ‘target’ opens up about shock summer transfer decision

Newcastle United were heavily-linked with a move for Gabri Veiga during the summer transfer window.

By Joe Buck
Published 15th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Despite interest from Newcastle United and Arsenal, Gabri Veiga instead opted to move to the Saudi Pro League. Veiga made the switch from Celta Vigo to Al-Ahli for a reported €38m in August after the Saudi Pro League club hijacked Napoli’s move for the winger.

Veiga, who doesn’t turn 22 until March, has recently defended his decision to reject a move to one of European football’s biggest clubs to instead move to the Saudi Pro League. As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Veiga told El Larguero:  "I did not join Saudi just for money. 

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was the best option to develop as a player, grow under a young coach, team full of stars and league improving as Saudi PL. I'm 100% proud of my choice"

Newcastle United didn’t follow up on their reported interest in signing Veiga, who played under Rafa Benitez last season, and instead opted to move for Leicester City winger Harvey Barnes.

Related topics:Saudi Pro LeagueArsenal