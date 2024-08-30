Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United have been linked with a ‘big money’ deadline day move for a Premier League winger.

Newcastle United were linked with a move for Anthony Elanga earlier this summer, but their attentions turned elsewhere as they looked for ways to strengthen their defence. However, having seen their pursuit of Marc Guehi stall, rumours that they could reignite their interest in Elanga have again resurfaced.

According to TalkSport, the Magpies are ‘exploring’ a move for Elanga before the summer transfer window closes at 11pm tonight. The 22-year-old scored five goals and registered nine assists for Forest last season following his move from Manchester United last summer.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

He was also a late substitute for Forest during their Carabao Cup defeat against the Magpies on Wednesday night, although he didn’t take a penalty in Newcastle’s eventual shootout win. Having represented Sweden on 17 occasions, Elanga is also an international teammate of Emil Krafth and Alexander Isak.

Rumours that the Magpies would look to strengthen at right-wing this summer has seen a whole host of names linked with a move to Tyneside. However, as the window has ticked by, it appeared that the Magpies may miss out on strengthening in that position.

Those reports from TalkSport also indicate that Newcastle United may have to part with a fee of around £35m for Elanga were they to tempt Forest into selling in the last few hours of the summer window. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side face Wolves tomorrow whilst the Magpies host Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.