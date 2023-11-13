Newcastle United linked with shock move for ‘magnificent’ Everton star
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a surprising move for a Premier League defender in January.
Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old has impressed for Sean Dyche’s side this season after spending last campaign on loan at Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven.
Football Transfers report that the Magpies have listed Branthwaite as a potential option in January amid a growing injury crisis at the club. Both Dan Burn and Matt Targett are set for an extended spell on the sidelines whilst Sven Botman hasn’t featured since the end of September after suffering a knee injury.
Branthwaite has played every minute of Everton’s last ten Premier League games and starred during their win against West Ham last month in a performance that Alan Shearer described as ‘magnificent’ before naming him in his Team of the Week. The England Under-21 international was born in Carlisle and rose through the ranks at Brunton Park before moving to Everton in January 2020.