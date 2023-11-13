Newcastle United linked with shock move for ‘magnificent’ Everton star

Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies have been linked with a surprising move for a Premier League defender in January.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the January transfer window. The 21-year-old has impressed for Sean Dyche’s side this season after spending last campaign on loan at Eredivisie outfit PSV Eindhoven.

Football Transfers report that the Magpies have listed Branthwaite as a potential option in January amid a growing injury crisis at the club. Both Dan Burn and Matt Targett are set for an extended spell on the sidelines whilst Sven Botman hasn’t featured since the end of September after suffering a knee injury.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad