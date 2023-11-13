Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Callum Wilson has posted a message on social media after he was forced to withdraw from international duty with England. Wilson was substituted at half-time of Newcastle’s defeat to Borussia Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park with a hamstring injury - one that kept him out of a return to the Vitality Stadium at the weekend.

This injury has also forced Wilson to withdraw from the England squad ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and North Macedonia. Although the Three Lions have already qualified for next summer’s tournament, these games offered Wilson another opportunity to impress Gareth Southgate and force himself into his plans for Euro 2024.

Taking to X, Wilson posted an update on the reason for his withdrawal from the England squad and his determination to be back in action. Wilson wrote: ‘Unfortunately, a recent setback has meant I had to withdraw from the squad that I’d worked so hard to be a part of. Strong walls shake but never collapse, so for sure I’ll be back soon. Good luck to the lads in the upcoming fixtures’.

Speaking about his no.9 and the general injury crisis surrounding the club at the moment, Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: "He's going to be out for a number of weeks."

"[The international break] has come at a very good time but I don't necessarily think that means we're going to have a flood of players back but hopefully we can get one or two.”