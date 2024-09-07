Newcastle United linked with shock £40m move for Manchester United flop

By Joe Buck

Football Reporter at the Shields Gazette

Published 7th Sep 2024, 14:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Newcastle United’s search for a right winger could land them at the door of a Manchester United player.

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Manchester United winger Antony. The Brazilian has struggled at Old Trafford since his £80m move from Ajax, scoring just 11 times during his two full seasons to date as a Red Devils player.

Antony netted just once in the Premier League last season, registering just one assist in that time as Erik ten Hag’s side slumped to an 8th place finish in the Premier League. He has been an unused substitute in two of Manchester United’s three games so far this season as speculation grows over his long-term future at the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Amid this speculation comes surprise reports from Caught Offside that Newcastle United may be interested in signing Antony in January. The Magpies are reportedly in the market to strengthen at right wing and saw a deadline day move for Anthony Elanga fail in the final few hours of the summer window.

Whilst someone with Premier League experience may be targeted by Newcastle to strengthen their options in wide areas, it seems unlikely that they will move for Antony when the winter window opens. According to those reports, the Red Devils will demand £40m for the Brazilian - half what they paid to sign him in 2022.

Eddie Howe’s side face Manchester United in their final game of 2024 at Old Trafford with the return fixture at St James’ Park scheduled to take place in April.

Related topics:Eddie HoweManchester UnitedErik ten HagAjaxPremier League

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice