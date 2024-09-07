Newcastle United linked with shock £40m move for Manchester United flop

Newcastle United’s search for a right winger could land them at the door of a Manchester United player.

Newcastle United have been linked with a shock move for Manchester United winger Antony. The Brazilian has struggled at Old Trafford since his £80m move from Ajax, scoring just 11 times during his two full seasons to date as a Red Devils player.

Antony netted just once in the Premier League last season, registering just one assist in that time as Erik ten Hag’s side slumped to an 8th place finish in the Premier League. He has been an unused substitute in two of Manchester United’s three games so far this season as speculation grows over his long-term future at the club.

Amid this speculation comes surprise reports from Caught Offside that Newcastle United may be interested in signing Antony in January. The Magpies are reportedly in the market to strengthen at right wing and saw a deadline day move for Anthony Elanga fail in the final few hours of the summer window.

Whilst someone with Premier League experience may be targeted by Newcastle to strengthen their options in wide areas, it seems unlikely that they will move for Antony when the winter window opens. According to those reports, the Red Devils will demand £40m for the Brazilian - half what they paid to sign him in 2022.

Eddie Howe’s side face Manchester United in their final game of 2024 at Old Trafford with the return fixture at St James’ Park scheduled to take place in April.