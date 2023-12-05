The Premier League has made a major announcement that will impact Newcastle United and the rest of the English top flight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League have confirmed a record £6.7billion three-year broadcasting deal with Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

The new deal will see at least 267 of the 380 Premier League fixtures broadcast live on Sky Sports and TNT Sports each season, starting with the 2025-26 campaign. The deal will see the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout remain in place with fixtures taking place at that time unable to be broadcast live in the United Kingdom.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports will broadcast a minimum of 215 games while TNT Sports will show 52 games over the course of the season. Every match taking place on the final day of the season will be broadcast live for the first time on Sky Sports.

All 2pm Sunday kick-off matches moved for clubs competing in European football will also be broadcast live.

BBC has secured the package to broadcast highlights of all 380 Premier League matches on its Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 programmes.

The current broadcasting rights deal with Sky, TNT Sports (formerly BT) and Amazon was renewed in 2021 for £4.8billion and runs until the end of the 2024-25 campaign. The new deal will bring an end to Amazon Prime's 20-game per-season Premier League coverage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Masters, Premier League chief executive, said: “We are delighted to announce new deals with Sky Sports and TNT Sports that will extend our partnership for a further four years and see more Premier League matches than ever before shown live from 2025-26 onwards.

Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley and Premier League chief executive Richard Masters at St James' Park in January.

“As long-standing and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming. We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

“We are also extremely pleased to extend our partnership with BBC Sport, which will continue to bring weekly highlights of all Premier League matches to the widest possible audience in the UK. Match of the Day has been an institution for generations of football fans in this country and remains incredibly popular with fans of all ages.

“The outcome of this process underlines the strength of the Premier League and is testament to our clubs, players and managers who continue to deliver the world’s most competitive football in full stadiums, and to supporters, who create an unrivalled atmosphere every week.”

What does the new broadcasting deal mean for Premier League clubs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new broadcasting package will bring more money in for Premier League clubs with more matches chosen for live broadcast. Last season, Newcastle United were estimated to have made around £126million in Premier League broadcasting revenue after 26 of their 38 league matches were broadcast live in the UK.