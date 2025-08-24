Newcastle United and Liverpool's predicted final Premier League position ahead of St James Park clash

Mark Carruthers
By Mark Carruthers

Football writer

Published 24th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST

Newcastle United will face reigning Premier League champions Liverpool in their first home game of the new season on Monday night.

The eyes of the world will focus on St James Park on Monday night as Newcastle United open up their home fixtures for the season against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

The anticipation surrounding the clash between last season’s Carabao Cup finalists was already at a heightened level before the ongoing saga over the future of Magpies striker Alexander Isak hit the headlines amid interest from the Reds.

There is sure to be a red hot atmosphere at the Gallowgate as Eddie Howe’s side look to build on their solid opening day draw at Aston Villa and give themselves a foundation to build on during the remainder of the season. But where are the Magpies and Monday’s visitors predicted to finish in the table this season?

We take a look at the latest final predicted Premier League table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

OPTA predicted points: 75

1. 1st: Arsenal

OPTA predicted points: 75 | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

OPTA predicted points: 75

2. 2nd: Liverpool

OPTA predicted points: 75 | Getty Images

OPTA predicted points: 67

3. 3rd: Manchester City

OPTA predicted points: 67 | Getty Images

OPTA predicted points: 65

4. 4th: Chelsea

OPTA predicted points: 65 | AFP via Getty Images

