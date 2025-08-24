The eyes of the world will focus on St James Park on Monday night as Newcastle United open up their home fixtures for the season against reigning Premier League champions Liverpool.

The anticipation surrounding the clash between last season’s Carabao Cup finalists was already at a heightened level before the ongoing saga over the future of Magpies striker Alexander Isak hit the headlines amid interest from the Reds.

There is sure to be a red hot atmosphere at the Gallowgate as Eddie Howe’s side look to build on their solid opening day draw at Aston Villa and give themselves a foundation to build on during the remainder of the season. But where are the Magpies and Monday’s visitors predicted to finish in the table this season?

We take a look at the latest final predicted Premier League table with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

1st: Arsenal OPTA predicted points: 75