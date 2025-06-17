The summer transfer window is open for business once again - but where should Newcastle United prioritise ahead of their Champions League return?

Newcastle United could well be facing the most important transfer window of their recent history as the Magpies look to build on the momentum gained by an unquestionably successful season.

Who could forget the moment Eddie Howe’s side ended a 70-year wait for major domestic silverware with a Carabao Cup final win against Liverpool? Or the moment the full-time whistle was blown on a truly momentous season to mark United’s return to the Champions League?

Such achievements will persuade some key members of the current Magpies squad that they can satisfy their long-term ambitions at St James Park - but they also mean there are some issues that will need to be resolved to ensure the unquestionable progress is not wasted.

Momentum is key in football and that is why there are five problems the St James Park hierarchy must resolve before the summer transfer window comes to a close in September.

5 problems for Newcastle United to resolve during the summer transfer window

Competition and cover for Alexander Isak

Years at club: Three | Getty Images

Newcastle’s most expensive addition of the summer seems highly likely to come in the final third as they look to provide competition and cover for Alexander Isak. The Sweden international enjoyed yet another stellar season as he played a leading role in guiding Newcastle to their Carabao Cup final success and their return to the Champions League. However, there is a need to give competition and cover to the former Real Sociedad striker, especially with Callum Wilson’s future with Newcastle still up in the air. Brighton star Joao Pedro is the leading target in this position and a successful attempt to land the Brazilian may well solve two of the issues facing Newcastle.

Lewis Miley’s role

AFP via Getty Images

Miley is one of the most promising talents to come out of the Magpies academy setup in recent seasons and is adored within the United setup. However, as it stands, the England Under-21 international is facing a major battle to dislodge Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes from the Magpies midfield. There have been suggestions of a possible loan or permanent exit from St James Park but both seem highly unlikely. Miley’s prospects could well be linked to Joe Willock and Sean Longstaff’s future on Tyneside with both of his fellow midfielders being linked with moves away from Tyneside this summer.

A long-term Fabian Schar replacement

Newcastle United defender Fabian Schar | Getty Images

Newcastle go into the new season with four centre-backs with their squad. Sven Botman will look to remain fully fit throughout next season as he looks to disrupt the Fabian Schar-Dan Burn partnership that laid solid foundations for a remarkable season last time out. Jamaal Lascelles will also return to fitness this summer and could well come back into contention when Howe’s side return to pre-season training. However, with three of the four players now beyond their 30th birthday, there is a need for a younger option to be brought to the club. Marc Guehi seems to be the main target just a year after a fruitless and painfully prolonged attempt to tempt Crystal Palace into the sale of the England defender.

A new winger

Bryan Mbeumo could become a Manchester United player this summer | AFP via Getty Images

Firstly, it’s important to say that Jacob Murphy’s impressive form and his output in the final third last season mean the former Norwich City winger has more than earned his place in the United squad for the new season. However, right wing remains the only position where Newcastle have not made a big money signing since the PIF-led takeover at St James Park in 2021. In another world, where the Premier League’s PSR regulations aren’t a thing, Yanuba Minteh may well have been ready to step into Murphy’s shoes. However, that ship has sailed and Newcastle are in the market for a right-sided forward this summer. The likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Antoine Semenyo have been linked with moves to Tyneside - and it seems obvious that will be on the agenda before the window comes to a close in September.

The number one problem

Getty Images

Is it a problem that Newcastle could well have three goalkeepers that will feel they should be first choice by the time the new season kicks off? Well, yes it is. As it stands, Nick Pope is Howe’s number one stopper and Martin Dubravka is a more than capable deputy. John Ruddy, Odyesseas Vlachodimos and Mark Gillespie also remain in situ at St James Park. They may well be joined by another goalkeeper in the not too distant future if the Magpies attempts to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford come to a successful conclusion. Should the England Under-21 star arrive, Dubravka and Vlachodimos seem likely to be allowed to depart this summer - and that could mean veteran stopper Ruddy being handed another year with the club.

