Newcastle United loanee Martin Dubravka named in Manchester United matchday squad following ‘incredible’ loan switch

Erik Ten Hag’s side face Omonoia Nicosia tonight in their Europa League group stage clash.

The Red Devils defeated their Cypriot counterparts 3-2 last Thursday, before following that up with a 2-1 win over Everton on Sunday night.

Newcastle United loanee Martin Dubravka has been named on the Manchester United bench for their Europa League clash with Omonoia Nicosia (Photo by Tom Purslow/Manchester United via Getty Images)

The clash against Newcastle will be Manchester United’s fourth game in just ten days as they balance European and domestic football.

Despite the demands placed on his squad, Ten Hag has opted to name a strong side to face Omonoia this evening, making just three changes from the side that started at Goodison Park.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Fred and Tyrell Malacia come into the side to replace Anthony Martial, Christian Eriksen and Luke Shaw.

Newcastle United loanee Martin Dubravka has been named on the bench by Ten Hag, still waiting to make his first appearance for his new club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On his move to Old Trafford, Dubravka said: “I had an ambition to stay in the British Isles. When Manchester United showed interest in me, the ‘man’ in me came alive again.

“There were more offers that I thought about until the possibility of going to Manchester United came up. After all, none of the offers could match this one.