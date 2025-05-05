Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United are in advanced talks over a deal that could land the Magpies a major financial boost.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a clear and visible reminder of Newcastle United’s battle with the Premier League profit and sustainability regulations during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion as former Magpies winger Yankuba Minteh scored against his old club for the second time this season.

Last summer, with the PSR deadline rapidly approaching, the St James Park hierarchy were forced into the unwanted sale of the Gambian youngster and academy product Elliot Anderson to Brighton and Nottingham Forest respectively, to avoid falling foul of the league’s financial regulations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since those difficult days, Newcastle’s PSR situation has been boosted by the sales of Miguel Almiron and Lloyd Kelly and a lucrative new kit deal with sportswear giants Adidas. There were further funds swelling the United kitty over the weekend after one of Rugby League’s key events took place on Tyneside as St James Park hosted the ‘Magic Weekend’ once again.

The likes of Hull FC, Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves, Huddersfield Giants, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield Trinity all travelled to Tyneside as a total of 64,156 tickets were sold over the two-day event - and RL commercial managing director Rhodri Jones has revealed ‘advanced talks’ are taking place over a possible return to St James Park next summer.

He told BBC Sport: "They were disappointed we weren't here last year so they are delighted we're here and they want us to come back as well. We are in advanced talks with Newcastle United Football Club and there'll be an element of time where we just have to wait for a couple of things to drop in, but we're quietly confident we'll be back here next year. We're taking it to a different destination, we're attracting those 8-10,000 from a different locality that perhaps don't go to regular Super League fixtures, so there's a lot to like about Magic Weekend."

What has Eddie Howe said about Newcastle United’s PSR situation?

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe | Getty Images

“The PSR deadline plays a huge role for clubs - both those clubs with PSR issues and those without - because those without may potentially look to try to sign players," said Howe ahead of Sunday’s visit to Brighton and Hove Albion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They [the owners] will look to take advantage of other clubs, as clubs did to us last year, quite rightly. It's a really interesting dynamic and one that we're really aware of and that we'll try to use to our advantage if we can. I can't go into the details of that, but no doubt we've got people at the club who are working very hard behind the scenes on it. We want to keep our best players, I think I've made that very clear. That's not just the wish from me, that's the wish from everyone at the club.

"I don't have a crystal ball. I can't sit here and say what's going to happen. I can only say what my determination is and it is to build a team - the best team possible. To do that, you can't consistently lose your best players."