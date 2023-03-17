Miguel Almiron is set to be on the sidelines for three weeks after pulling up in training on Thursday. The winger came off the bench to score the winning goal in Newcastle’s last match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miguel Almiron of Newcastle United scores the team's second goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James Park on March 12, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

He was set for a call-up to the Paraguay national squad later this month but misses with his injury confirmed by manager Guillermo Barros Schelotto in a press conference. The 29-year-old is set to be out for three weeks which is likely to rule him out for the match against Manchester United after the international break.

Almiron is Newcastle’s top scorer so far this season with 11 Premier League goals. The Magpies have also recently been dealt another injury blow with £40million January signing Anthony Gordon out with a ‘serious’ ankle injury and likely to miss the next couple of matches at least.

Almiron recently signed a new contract at Newcastle, extending his stay at St James’ Park until the summer of 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And after the winger came off the bench to net the winner against Wolves, United boss Eddie Howe said: "Miggy’s played near enough every game. We felt it was right to give Jacob [Murphy] a chance, he’s done really well from the bench in recent weeks. Miggy responded as only he would, because he’s got an incredible attitude.