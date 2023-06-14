International football is back and once again the focus of the football fans and media across the world but there is still plenty going on in the summer transfer window behind the scenes.

Newcastle United are expected to be in for a busy few months as Eddie Howe looks to strengthen his side for the 2023/24 Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns. One ongoing rumour concerns a former Leeds United star and the latest reports suggest the Magpies have ‘made contact’ with the player who is said to currently be valued at £68 million.

Elsewhere, a club coach has said that talk of one of his star players leaving this summer is ‘real’ amid links to several top clubs including Newcastle and also Premier League rivals Arsenal. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news stories on Wednesday, June 14:

Newcastle United ‘make contact’ with £68m Barcelona star

Per a report from FootballFanCast, Newcastle United have made contact regarding a deal to sign Barcelona forward Raphinha this summer. Despite only moving to the Nou Camp from Leeds United last summer, and making 50 appearances in all competitions last season, it looks like the Brazilian will be on the move again.

The report references Italian journalist and ‘transfer guru’ Fabrizio Romano who has credited Newcastle, as well as Premier League rivals Chelsea, with an interest in the 26-year old. It appears that Barcelona are looking to make a profit on the players and a fee of £68 million is mentioned which is a significant mark up on the £50-£55 million they paid Leeds last summer.

Coach suggests ‘real’ chance 23 goal striker makes move

A report from HITC quotes a Zenit St Petersburg coach who has said speculation linking Brazilian striker Malcolm with a move away from the Russian side is ‘real’. Assistant manager William de Oliveira has discussed the future of the forward who scored 23 goals last season and has been linked with Newcastle United, Arsenal and PSG.

