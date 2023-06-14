Joelinton is putting his best foot forward in training with Brazil ahead of a hoped-for debut.

The Newcastle United midfielder received his first call-up for this month’s friendlies against Guinea and Senegal in Spain and Portugal respectively.

Joelinton – who has fully recovered from the injury which saw him miss the end of last season – is joined in the squad by club-mate Bruno Guimaraes, who went to last year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The 26-year-old, according to Globo, was fielded in midfield alongside Manchester United’s Casemiro in a training game yesterday.

A clip of Joelinton – who yesterday revealed he had received racist messages after a home game against Arsenal – scoring a goal was widely shared on social media in Brazil.

Joelinton took the ball from Casemiro before playing a one-two with a team-mate. He then ran down the right wing, held off a challenge from a defender before cutting on to his left foot and scoring with a powerful shot into the far corner of the net.

And it seems certain that Joelinton will have some involvement in Saturday’s game against Guinea at Espanol’s Estadi Cornella-El Prat.

Meanwhile Joelinton was about racism in football ahead of the Guinea game.

Joelinton said: "It's an important moment to speak about racism.

"We have been talking about it for a long time. Still, many things need to be changed. We talk about a combat against racism, but we don't have much of a change.. This (racism) is not something happening now, but for a long time.

"And, at the 21st century, we still see things like that. It's hard to accept and believe that we are evolving when things like that still happen.

"Not on the pitch, no. But after the match against Arsenal, at home, I received some messages with racist insults. but it's gone. It didn't affect me."

Newcastle tweeted: "There is no room for racism. Anywhere. We're with you, Joe."

The Premier League also posted a message to Joelinton after the revelation.

A statement said: "We stand in solidarity with Joelinton.

