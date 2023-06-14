News you can trust since 1849
Norwich City could hand transfer lifeline to out-of-favour Newcastle United man

Newcastle United transfers: Ryan Fraser could be offered a route out of St James’ Park this summer.

By Joe Buck
Published 14th Jun 2023, 07:00 BST- 1 min read

Fraser was frozen out by Eddie Howe at Newcastle United and forced to train with the Under-21 squad during the second-half of the season. He played just eight times in all competitions for the Magpies with his last appearance coming all the way back in the win over Everton at St James’ Park in October.

As a consequence, Fraser’s three-year stay on Tyneside looks likely to end this summer and Carrow Road has emerged as a potential destination for the Scotland international. According to the Pink Un, Norwich City have shown interest in signing the 29-year-old on-loan this summer.

The Canaries, under the management of David Wagner, will play in the Championship next season having failed to immediately bounce back from their relegation from the Premier League. Fraser had reportedly attracted attention from Everton during the January transfer window but no deal was agreed with the Toffees at that stage and he remained on Tyneside.