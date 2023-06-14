Fraser was frozen out by Eddie Howe at Newcastle United and forced to train with the Under-21 squad during the second-half of the season. He played just eight times in all competitions for the Magpies with his last appearance coming all the way back in the win over Everton at St James’ Park in October.

As a consequence, Fraser’s three-year stay on Tyneside looks likely to end this summer and Carrow Road has emerged as a potential destination for the Scotland international. According to the Pink Un, Norwich City have shown interest in signing the 29-year-old on-loan this summer.

