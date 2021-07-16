Carroll’s contract at St James’s Park expired at the end of last month along with those of Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet.

And the striker is now searching for a new club, according to The Times, after being told he will not be offered a new deal.

Carroll – who returned to Newcastle two years ago as a free agent after leaving West Ham United following the expiry of his deal at the London Stadium – had signed a 12-month extension last summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Carroll.