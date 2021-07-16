Newcastle United 'make decision' on Andy Carroll's future
Andy Carroll will NOT be offered a new deal by Newcastle United, according to a report.
Carroll’s contract at St James’s Park expired at the end of last month along with those of Christian Atsu and Henri Saivet.
And the striker is now searching for a new club, according to The Times, after being told he will not be offered a new deal.
Carroll – who returned to Newcastle two years ago as a free agent after leaving West Ham United following the expiry of his deal at the London Stadium – had signed a 12-month extension last summer.
The 32-year-old made four starts – and 14 substitute appearances – in the Premier League last season. The only goal of Gateshead-born Carroll’s second spell at United came in a 2-1 defeat to Leicester City in January. Carroll had originally left the club in January 2011 and joined Liverpool in a £35million deal.