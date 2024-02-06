Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are eyeing three behind the scenes additions to aid player recruitment and development.

The Magpies are looking to employ a scouting analyst to aid the identification of new signings and emerging talent. The role will require the individual to provide video analysis and live game analysis for potential Newcastle transfer targets, focusing on outfield positions.

The job description states: "You will identify new potential target players, using expert knowledge and any available data, to ensure information is relayed quickly and key target players are placed into a dynamic workflow within the department.

"You will work closely with the Lead Video Analyst, Head of Technical Scouting and Recruitment Operations Manager to provide actionable insights. The team takes an active approach in ensuring there is a collaborative culture within the department. With the role being remote, communication is at the forefront of priorities, enabling day to day impact and contribution towards the long-term recruitment department strategy."

For more information and to apply for the role, visit: careers.nufc.co.uk/job/scouting-analyst. Applications open until February 19, 2024.

Away from the first-team, Newcastle are also looking to appoint two player development coaches to work with the Under-15s and Under-16s age groups on a day-to-day basis. Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth has put particular focus into the club's academy set-up in a bid to help the club produce fresh talent while also battling profitability and sustainability restrictions.