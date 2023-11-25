Newcastle United 'make official approach' for 15-goal striker as Man City star linked with loan move
The latest Newcastle United transfer news as Eddie Howe's side get set to welcomes Chelsea to St James' Park.
The international break is over and the Premier League is back as Newcastle United get set to welcome Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea to the North East.
Just four points currently separates the hosts in seventh and the Blues in 10th and a win for Eddie Howe's men give them the chance to move above Manchester United with the Red Devils playing Everton tomorrow. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines with the January transfer window slowly approaching.
Newcastle are said to have made an 'official approach' for a striker who has scored 15 league goals this season. Elsewhere, a current Man City star continues to be linked with a January loan move to St James' Park. Here are the latest Newcastle United transfer news headlines on Saturday, November 25:
Newcastle United 'make official approach' for 15-goal striker
Per a report from TeamTALK, Newcastle 'have begun the process' of trying to sign striker Serhou Guirassy and have 'spoken with the players’ agents and Stuttgart about the structure of a deal.' The 27-year old has scored 15 goals in the Bundesliga this season, making him the league's second top scorer behind Harry Kane who has 18 so far.
The Guinea international apparently has a release clause of just £15 million which means he 'isn't short' of interest this January. It is also reported he could be just one of multiple new arrivals at St James' Park with a busy transfer window predicted.
Newcastle will make loan move for Man City midfielder in January
Newcastle United will make a loan move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips this January. That's according to The Times but the England international has been linked with the Magpies for several weeks now.
The former Leeds United man needs to give himself the best chance of retaining his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's Euros and has struggled for regular first team football at the Premier League Champions. The same report also claims that PSG forward Hugo Ekitike will arrive on loan.