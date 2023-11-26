Next Republic of Ireland manager: A few familiar names have been linked with taking charge of the Republic of Ireland national team.

Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has revealed his interest in managing at international level. Bruce has been out of management since leaving West Brom over a year ago.

Bruce, who took charge of his 1000th match as a manager against Tottenham Hotspur in his final game as Newcastle United head coach, has been heavily linked with taking over as Republic of Ireland manager after the Football Association of Ireland announced that Stephen Kenny would be leaving his post. Bruce is reportedly among the contenders to take over from Kenny and has revealed his desire to take charge of a national team.

Bruce said: “I've stated before that I'd like to get back into management, but I find speculation when there's a manager in place to be very disrespectful. The current manager had a big game against New Zealand, and hearing speculation about him being sacked is really disrespectful. I've been there myself.

“I'm looking to get back into football, whether that's an international job, a director of football, an assistant to an up-and-coming manager, or a consultation role. I'm open to anything as I miss the game. International management would appeal to me at my age, but I find speculation disrespectful while a manager is in place. Once the manager position is free, then they can give me a call.”

Although Bruce is one of the names reportedly being considered for the role, it is former Sunderland manager Roy Keane that has been made the bookies favourite for the role. Neil Lennon, Sam Allardyce and Lee Carsley have also been tipped as potential contenders.

Bruce has also spoken about the possibility of becoming another high-profile name to make the switch to Saudi Arabia. The 63-year-old also revealed that he has had offers to get back into management since leaving the Baggies, but is yet to settle on the right option.

He said: “I've had many people ask me if I'd go to Saudi Arabia, and the simple answer is - I'm not going to reveal anything. I've turned down a number of clubs recently as I didn't think they were quite right. I'd be open to a job abroad if it comes up - I'm very open-minded.