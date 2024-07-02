Watch on Shots: Fresh Newcastle United signing & £83m duo backed for huge 2024-25 seasons - Geordie Journos
Shots! and Geordie Journos have partnered up to bring you a new dedicated Newcastle United show every Monday at 10:30pm on Freeview channel 276.
NewcastleWorld and Shields Gazette editor Liam Kennedy and Newcastle United writers Dominic Scurr and Jordan Cronin make up the Geordie Journos - providing regular news, analysis and reaction to all things happening at Newcastle United.
Geordie Journos started in July 2023 on YouTube and has since gone from strength to strength, covering the highs and lows of Newcastle’s rollercoaster 2023-24 campaign. The Geordie Journos covered every Newcastle game during the season, home, away and across Europe in the Champions League.
And as we prepare for the return of club football and the new 2024-25 season, Liam, Dominic and Jordan name their three Newcastle players to watch out for during the season and assess the futures of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes amid a summer of transfer speculation.
Liam has named Sandro Tonali as his player to look out for this coming season following a 10-month betting ban picked up shortly after his £52million arrival from AC Milan last summer. Meanwhile, Dominic and Jordan focus on Newcastle’s two young full-backs, Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall after their encouraging debut seasons at St James’ Park.
