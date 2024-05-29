Newcastle United man eyed by 'newly-promoted' club - set for summer transfer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United transfers: Loris Karius is reportedly close to joining a new club as a free agent this summer.

Loris Karius will be free to find a new club when his contract at Newcastle United expires this summer.

The German goalkeeper has made just two competitive appearances for The Magpies since joining the club on a free transfer in 2022 and will not be offered a new deal when his contract expires at the end of June. Karius made his debut for Newcastle in the 2-0 Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester United in February 2023 before featuring in the 4-1 Premier League defeat at Arsenal a year later.

Despite a five-month injury to Nick Pope during the 2023-24 campaign, Karius’ first-team opportunities were limited as Martin Dubravka was the preferred option in goal. Following Pope’s recovery, both Karius and Dubravka were left out of Newcastle’s squad for the post-season trip to Australia.

Mark Gillespie and 17-year-old Aidan Harris travelled to Melbourne along with Pope last week.

Karius has publicly stated his intention to join a Serie A club to be closer to his family, who are based in Italy. The German recently appointed Italian-based agency, Circum as his new representatives ahead of the summer transfer window.

Circum were co-founded by former Italy international Claudio Marchisio and will be tasked with helping Karius find a new club this summer. According to reports in Italy, newly-promoted Serie A side Como have shown an interest in the goalkeeper.

AS Roma and AC Monza have also been linked with a move for Karius. And his partner Diletta Leotta has already spoken about her preference.

“I hope to see him in Italy, maybe somewhere near Milan,” she told Cattelan. “So, Monza, yes, but we could also get him to Como.”

Karius told Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this year: “Of course, [joining an Italian club] would be a great solution if there were good options for me, regardless of proximity to my family.

“I want to go back to being number one like I always have been except for the last two years. When I play I do well and I know I have enough quality to perform at the highest levels again.

“When I arrived [at Newcastle], they already had a starting goalkeeper, and it wasn’t easy for me. I definitely aim to play more and that’s why I train hard every day.