There has been some disappointment on the international stage for two Newcastle United stars.

Martin Dubravka and Slovakia were 90 seconds away from a historic Euro 2024 win over England only to be denied by a 95th-minute Jude Bellingham bicycle kick to take the game into extra time on Sunday evening. Harry Kane then scored in the opening minute of extra time to put England through to the quarter-final.

Dubravka and the Slovakia squad now head home while Anthony Gordon and Kieran Trippier head to the quarter-final with England as they are set to come up against another familiar face. Fabian Schar’s Switzerland progressed to the quarter-final with a comfortable 2-0 win over holders Italy on Saturday evening.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

Now Newcastle are guaranteed at least one player in the Euro 2024 semi-final.

Across the Atlantic, Miguel Almiron’s Paraguay became the first nation to be knocked out of the Copa America after losing their opening two group matches against Colombia and Brazil. Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes will be hoping to guarantee progress to the quarter-final with Brazil by avoiding defeat to Colombia in their final group stage match.

Even a loss is likely to be enough to progress as Brazil hold a +6 goal difference and three-point advantage on Costa Rica in third place.

Both Euro 2024 and the Copa America run until July 14.

Upon returning to England, both Dubravka and Almiron are facing uncertain futures at Newcastle and have been heavily linked with moves away this summer. Dubravka refrained from addressing his future at Euro 2024 but has been linked with a move to Celtic while Miguel Almiron has interest from the Saudi Pro League.

