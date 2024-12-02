Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel is set to be made available for loan amid interest from several Premier League clubs.

The likes of Newcastle United and Manchester United have previously been linked with the 19-year-old French forward, but he has remained at Bayern. Since his £23.6million move from Rennes in 2022, Tel has scored 16 goals in 77 appearances but is yet to find the net so far this season having been limited to just three starts.

Reports across Europe linked Newcastle to a potential move for the youngster last season while Manchester United were credited with an enquiry. Now Tel could be made available for a loan move in January, as Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund revealed discussions are taking place with the players.

He said: “We're speaking to the players and also discussing things with the coaching staff because it's important to us that the boys make good development steps.”

Manchester United and Newcastle have since added to their attacking options with the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Will Osula respectively, but both have struggled to make an impact so far. Reports from Sky Germany claim Nottingham Forest could make a loan move for Tel while Crystal Palace, Fulham and Leicester City have also been linked.

Newcastle head into the January transfer window looking to strengthen their wide options but head coach Eddie Howe has already warned that it would be a quiet window with the club not having ‘extortionate money’ to spend.